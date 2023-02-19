Gunshots blasted through front door of Newtownards home as masked men attack occupant

It happened in The Meadows neighbourhood of the town at about 10.45pm last night.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “A number of masked males entered the property and assaulted the male occupant who, as a result, sustained serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The males then made off from the scene.

“Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man and we strongly condemn this attack.

"We want to reassure the public that all measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Meadows area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 2007 of 18/02/23.”