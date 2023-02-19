News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gunshots blasted through front door of Newtownards home as masked men attack occupant

Gunshots have been blasted through front door of Newtownards home.

By Adam Kula
2 hours ago - 1 min read

It happened in The Meadows neighbourhood of the town at about 10.45pm last night.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “A number of masked males entered the property and assaulted the male occupant who, as a result, sustained serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The males then made off from the scene.

Most Popular

“Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man and we strongly condemn this attack.

"We want to reassure the public that all measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Meadows area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 2007 of 18/02/23.”

General view of The Meadows, Newtownards