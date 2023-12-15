Harrods bomb anniversary a reminder that victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism 'have been betrayed'

The 40th anniversary of the IRA bomb at Harrods will also serve as a reminder that victims of Libyan-sponsored terrorism have been betrayed, the daughter of a murdered Met Police inspector has said.

The Princess of Wales chats to Rajan Parmar, of Palmers Green, London, when the Princess and the Prince of Wales visited casualtiies of the Harrods car bomb blast. PA Images

Ahead of a special service on Sunday to commemorate the three police officers and three civilians who died in the blast, Susanne Dodd said the failure of the UK Government to hold Libya to account is a “disgrace”.

Ms Dodd’s father, Inspector Stephen Dodd, was killed as he helped clear the area around the store in Knightsbridge on Saturday, December 17, 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car bomb contained Semtex explosives supplied to the IRA by Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Susanne Dodd with Jonathan Ganesh who was injured in the 1996 IRA Docklands bomb

The anniversary of the attack is being marked at the scene of the terrorist atrocity, and with a service at St Paul’s Church at Wilton Place in London on Sunday at 1.30pm.

Ahead of Sunday’s service, Ms Dodd will lay a floral tribute at the memorial plaque outside Harrods at 1pm.

Some of the killed and injured were US citizens and their relatives will be among those in attendance at both events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pain of the UK victims has been compounded by the UK Government’s refusal to demand compensation from Libya, while other countries have been successful in securing millions of pounds for Libyan Semtex victims.

The scene outside Harrods in Knightsbridge, London, after an IRA bomb exploded in December 1983. Photo: PA Wire

Ms Dodd said: "My brave dad parked his vehicle adjacent to the IRA car bomb to prevent the spread of shrapnel from killing and injuring more people.

"He never returned home for Christmas. I can still remember hoping to see my dad on Christmas Day.

"Those who were killed and left badly injured by the IRA have sadly been betrayed by their government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The US Government and other countries held Libya to account and secured compensation for those injured and bereaved. I'm sorry but the UK Government are a disgrace".

The victims affected by the IRA’s use of Semtex also include those from the Enniskillen bombing and the London Docklands attack.

In May 2020, the UK Government’s special representative on UK victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism produced a 90-page report, including several recommendations.

Despite lobbying from victims’ groups and members of both the Commons and the Lords, the government has refused to publish the William Shawcross report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the government confirmed that HMRC was collecting around £5 million every year on taxes from the frozen assets of the current Libyan government – worth billions of pounds.

Speaking to the News Letter, Ms Dodd said: “My MP and Lord Empey and other people are still fighting for the cause, but the government are entirely ignoring it.”

She said: "They could give the Libyans back all their multi-billions of pounds, but release the interest to the victims… but our government won’t support us in this matter.”

Ms Dodd said many of those who suffered will never experience any sense of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I go every year and I lay flowers. It’s now the 40th anniversary and we have lost several people that were [caught up] in the attack, and numbers are just dwindling at the memorial service.”

In August 2020, the Foreign Office said: "We are committed to supporting the victims of these horrific attacks. The Government is considering the recommendations in the report and will decide on next steps.”

​