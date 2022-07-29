Councillor Lewis said: “On Thursday evening members arrived to discover the hall had been targeted, paint and graffiti had been dubbed on the hall causing significant damage to the property,” Mr Lewis said.“This is the latest in an upsurge of attacks in South Down directly targeting the Unionist / Orange community. There are those within our community intent on raising tension and damaging community relations, it is not acceptable, these halls have sat untouched for many years, we are told we are living in a time of peace yet some see fit to continue age old conflict by orchestrating a concentrated effort to interfere, damage and vandalise orange property”.

“The message for anyone who needs to hear it would be that orange halls are being improved, more frequently used, the loyal orders and bands are going from strength to strength benefiting from an increased membership of new young enthusiastic members, we won’t be put off, we won’t be Silenced, those who are continuing these attacks need to come clean, explain their agenda, put up or shut up”.Mr Lewis said he has asked that the police further engage with the Orange community to ensure that crime prevention officers are made available to give advice to members who wish to protect their hall. He added that the department of Justice “must realise that there is a concentrated effort to damage property and raise tension” and that funds must be made available for the protection of orange property.