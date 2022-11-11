Chief Inspector Finola Dornan said, “Just after 10.20pm yesterday evening [Thursday], local officers responded to a report that a male was being verbally abusive, using racist language and attempting to assault two women in the Castle Street/Donegal Place area. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of class B drugs. We are also treating this as a hate crime.

“While the man remains in custody helping with ongoing enquiries, I would like to thank those members of the public and a security guard from a city centre business who provided support for the women who were targeted in this disturbing and upsetting incident.

“There is no place for hate crime in our community, something which those members of the public who stepped in to help yesterday evening clearly illustrated.”

