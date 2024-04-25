Haul of stolen cleaning products recovered after shoplifting suspects fail to make a clean getaway

The PSNI have uncovered a cache of stolen goods after apprehending two shoplifting suspects.
By Adam Kula
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:28 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
They thanked shopping centre staff for aiding in the discovery.

The announcement was made via Newry Mourne and Down’s PSNI Facebook page.

It carries a post saying officers from Newry received a report of theft “from a local retail store in one of the city's main shopping centres”.

Just some of the stolen goods recovered by police in Newry, including detergent, shampoo, and other household items

It went on: “Thanks to great co-operation with the centres security guards, they were able to point us in the direction of two suspects.

"These persons were swiftly arrested and the stolen goods were recovered.

"That was just the tip of the iceberg as we then conducted follow-up searches at their home addresses and located a huge amount of suspected stolen goods from other stores around the town and further afield, including a large amount of household items and clothing.

"If you’re out shopping or working in retail please remain vigilant.

"Please do not hesitate to contact us if you see something that just doesn’t feel right.

"Thank you once again to the eagle-eyed security staff.”