Haul of stolen cleaning products recovered after shoplifting suspects fail to make a clean getaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They thanked shopping centre staff for aiding in the discovery.

The announcement was made via Newry Mourne and Down’s PSNI Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It carries a post saying officers from Newry received a report of theft “from a local retail store in one of the city's main shopping centres”.

Just some of the stolen goods recovered by police in Newry, including detergent, shampoo, and other household items

It went on: “Thanks to great co-operation with the centres security guards, they were able to point us in the direction of two suspects.

"These persons were swiftly arrested and the stolen goods were recovered.

"That was just the tip of the iceberg as we then conducted follow-up searches at their home addresses and located a huge amount of suspected stolen goods from other stores around the town and further afield, including a large amount of household items and clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’re out shopping or working in retail please remain vigilant.

"Please do not hesitate to contact us if you see something that just doesn’t feel right.