Hazardous area fatality: Air Ambulance flies in

The PSNI says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding “the sudden death” of a man in his eighties at a house in Portadown this afternoon.

“A post mortem will be carried out in due course,” police said. “A woman also believed to be in her eighties has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said it received a call at 16:53 about an unconscious man.

Two rapid response paramedics and two other emergency vehicles were dispatched.

Also part of the response was a HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) which is designated to deal with a variety of scenarios including chemical and gas incidents.

Upper Bann UUP MLA Doug Beattie said: “Sad news coming from Levaghery Gardens, Portadown.

“Emergency services are dealing with an incident which has resulted in one death and another being admitted to hospital.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends at this time difficult time.”

DUP councillor Margaret Tinsley said the incident took place in the vicinity of a church, and posted a photograph of the air ambulance apparently sitting in the church car park.

“Sad news coming from Levaghery Gardens, in the vicinity of the Church,” she said. “The emergency services are dealing with an incident which has resulted in the death of one elderly individual and another being admitted to hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with this family, just devastating for them.”