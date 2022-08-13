He is planning fresh run to be president

The information was released as Mr Trump prepares for another run for the White House. During his 2016 campaign, he pointed often to an FBI investigation into his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, over whether she mishandled classified information.
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 6:54 am
To obtain a search warrant, federal authorities must prove to a judge that probable cause exists to believe that a crime was committed.
Mr Garland said he personally approved the warrant, a decision he said the department did not take lightly given that standard practice where possible is to select less intrusive tactics than a search of one’s home. According to a person familiar with the matter, there was substantial engagement with Trump prior to the search.
