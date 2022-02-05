Head of civil service pressed on planned public apology to victims

Fiona Ryan, Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse

In the aftermath of the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan, the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse Fiona Ryan has also urged that work continues on other recommendations following the public inquiry.

Ms Ryan said it is impossible to overstate the devastation felt by survivors who had been looking forward to finally receiving an official public apology for the abuse they were subjected to in institutions.

Mr Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced the apology would be given in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the powersharing executive on March 11.

Statements were also to be made by representatives of state and religious institutions found to have been responsible for the abuse.

The announcement was made on the fifth anniversary of the publication of the findings of the landmark inquiry, which was chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart, a retired High Court judge.

It examined allegations of physical, emotional and sexual harm of children in residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

However Mr Givan’s resignation has forced both heads of government from office.

Ms Ryan has asked for options on the way forward, emphasising that survivors must be consulted in the process.

Yesterday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said negotiations are under way to try to ensure the apology does go ahead next month.

Ms Ryan told the PA news agency that she has written to the head of the civil service Jayne Brady to press for options and that work on other aspects continues.

“Victims feel they are being disregarded, discarded and that their pain and suffering from childhood once again has not been acknowledged,” she said.

“That system to failed to see them and hear them as children is repeating the same mistake. An apology needs to be offered to victims and survivors. That symbolic apology, saying to victims and survivors, ‘you were never to blame, we let you down, please can you consider this apology’.

“I wrote to the head of the civil service and I asked what options are there, and what options could there be for victims and survivors.