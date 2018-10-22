Head on collision avoided after lorry carrying skip overtakes cyclist in NI

A road traffic collision was narrowly avoided in Northern Ireland last week when a lorry carrying a skip overtook a cyclist.

The PSNI is investigating the incident which occurred on Wednesday October 17 at approximately 4:35pm.T

Folks we need your help in getting witnesses investigating an incident of dangerous driving. This occurred on Wednesday 17th October 2018 at about 4.25pm on the Shore Road in the Magheramorne, Co. Antrim.

"It involved a skip lorry overtaking on a bend overtaking a cyclist," said the PSNI.

"This caused an oncoming car to perform an emergency stop avoiding a head on smash.

"Where [sic] you in the area at this time? Did you see anything? Were you the cyclist?

"If so can you contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 900 of the 17/10/18."