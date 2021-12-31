Heartbreak at animal welfare charity as abandoned puppy ‘just not strong enough’ to survive

Image supplied by USPCA

Colleen Tinnelly of the charity said the abandoned puppy was “just not strong enough” to survive.

“Unfortunately it’s very sad to say that one of them actually passed away last night (Thursday),” she said.

“Our veterinary team worked tirelessly around the clock yesterday at the USPCA and it was probably one of the most heartbreaking I’ve ever had in the job – watching our staff trying to keep one these puppies alive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The four others are doing well thankfully, but it’s very early days.

“They are very, very young and they have been brought away from their mother, but they’re doing well thankfully and we’re hoping that they will make a full recovery.”

The litter is one of several instances of animal abandonment reported by the USPCA as they reopened on Wednesday following the Christmas break.

Ms Tinnelly said “This is the worst year I have seen. We are under severe pressure with restrictions and the number of volunteers and staff off with Covid at the minute

“So we are finding it really tough. We have had the busiest two days I’ve seen in a long time.”

Other animal shelters across Northern Ireland are reported to be operating at full capacity.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Tinnelly said: “Unfortunately, in the months after Christmas we do brace ourselves for an increase in unwanted animals and we try to accommodate as many as we can.

“Never have we seen cases like this so quick on the back of Christmas. We’re shocked and very disappointed that it continues to happen.”

She added: “Our advice on responsible pet ownership is clear – an animal is not a toy.

“It is a lifetime commitment and doesn’t come with a return policy.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.