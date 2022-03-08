Heartbreaking GoFundMe for mum-of-four Caoimhe Morgan spiralling to target

The GoFundMe page - set up by Mairead Lavery - has now reached £11,841 since it was set up.

A note on the page says the target is £12,000.

Explaining her reasons for setting upthe fundraiser, Mairead says: “As you all may be aware a young mother (Caoimhe Morgan) of 4 young children, tragically lost her life on Saturday 18th December 2021.

“With the families permission, we have set this gofundme up to make things a little easier for the family and children of caoimhe in the days ahead.

“We know this is a difficult time financially for everyone, any donation is much appreciated, as we know the community spirit is strong and how much something like this can affect anyone at anytime.

“All money donated to the gofundme will be used to support caoimhes 4 children.

“The family want to thank everyone for the love and support over the last few days.

“Thank you x”

After her death tributes flooded in for the mother-of-four whose body was found at a house on Harcourt Drive, between the Oldpark and Cliftonville Roads.