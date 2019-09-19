‘Heartbroken’ mum’s tribute to tragic son

The mum of a biker killed in a crash yesterday morning has paid tribute to her “wonderful, beautiful” son.

The Tullyraine Road near Banbridge was closed in both directions following a serious two-vehicle collision between a motorbike and a tractor.

Taylor Blemings, aged 33 and from Lurgan, died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the tractor was treated at the scene for shock and subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution.

Mr Blemings’ mother Barbara, posting on Facebook, said: “My wonderful, beautiful son Taylor Blemings. My first born. Was killed on his motorbike this morning.

“We are totally heartbroken. Thank God I got to see him this morning before he left.

“His last words were. See you later Mom. Love ya. How I would love to hear those words from him again.

“There’s to be an investigation so don’t know what’s happening. But house strictly private. I’m sure you’ll understand as it has been a total shock,” said Barbara.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart, who knew Taylor, described him as a “lovely young man”.

She added: “Just can’t believe this. So so tragic. My thoughts and prayers are with Alvin, Barbara and the entire family circle.”

A NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said an ambulance crew had come across the collision while returning to base.

The NI Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.