Tributes paid to Stephen Carroll on 13th anniversary of his murder - ‘first police officer to be killed in Northern Ireland since the formation of the PSNI’

The PSNI officer was killed by the Continuity IRA in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

He was the first serving PSNI killed since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Two days before the attack the Real IRA shot dead two British soldiers in Massereene, Co Antrim. This period marked a significant escalation in the campaign by dissident republicans.

On Twitter today the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (@PoliceFedforNI) writes: “Remembering with pride our @PoliceServiceNI colleague Stephen Carroll who was murdered this date in 2009 serving our community.

“Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family and colleagues on this sad day.”

Another tribute from the Catholic Police Guild NI (@CatholicGuildNi) says: “Today we remember Constable Stephen Carroll.

“He was the first police officer to be killed in Northern Ireland since the formation of the PSNI.

Stephen Carroll.

“Constable Carroll was shot dead after terrorists lured police to Lismore Manor in Craigavon on the night of the 9th March 2009.”

Another post from SEFF (South East Fermanagh Foundation) adds: “SEFF remembers Stephen Carroll, murdered by “dissident” Republicans on 9/3/09.

“Stephen joined the RUC & subsequently the PSNI. He had served for almost 25 yrs before his murder & was nearing retirement.

“He was on duty & almost at the end of a 12-hr shift when he was sent to a call-out in Lismore Manor, Craigavon where a Dissident Republican was lying in wait.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/5/2017: The Duchess of Cornwall meets with Kate Carroll, the wife of Constable Stephen Carroll who was shot dead by dissident Republicans in Lurgan in 2009.

“His widow Kate was left heartbroken. After the incident she said “A good husband has been taken away from me, and my life has been destroyed and what for? A piece of land that my husband is only going to get six feet of”.

“SEFF’s thoughts and prayers are with the Carroll family today and every day.”

Meanwhile DUP MP Carla Lockhart posted: “Both of these men served with valour.