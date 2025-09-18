Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson to vehicles parked within an industrial site in Ballyclare. Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby. It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm.placeholder image
Here are 9 pictures showing the aftermath of an arson attack within an industrial site in Ballyclare

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 11:56 BST
These image show the aftermath of arson to vehicles parked within an industrial site in Ballyclare.

Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby.

It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm.

