Here are 9 pictures showing the aftermath of an arson attack within an industrial site in Ballyclare

Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby.
It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm.
1.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson to vehicles parked within an industrial site in Ballyclare. Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby. It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm. Photo: PRESSEYE
2.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson to vehicles parked within an industrial site in Ballyclare. Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby. It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm. Photo: PRESSEYE
3.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson to vehicles parked within an industrial site in Ballyclare. Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby. It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm. Photo: PRESSEYE
4.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of arson to vehicles parked within an industrial site in Ballyclare. Firefighters worked to douse the well-alight fires to two lorries which spread causing heat damage to two other lorries parked nearby. It was reported on Wednesday night, 17th September, around 10.40pm. Photo: PRESSEYE