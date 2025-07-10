Here are images of some of Northern Ireland's bonfires ready for 11th night celebrations

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:53 BST
Here are images of some of Northern Ireland’s bonfires.

Tensions are continuing to smoulder around two controversial loyalist bonfires in Northern Ireland – Moygashel and Belfast – as time ticks down to when they are due to be lit.

A bonfire on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025.

1.

A bonfire on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge

Photo Sales
A bonfire on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025.

2.

A bonfire on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge

Photo Sales
A display of a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July.

3.

A display of a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge

Photo Sales
The Donegall Road area of south Belfast after Belfast City Council announced it would ask contractors to remove a controversial loyalist located close to an electricity sub station.

4.

The Donegall Road area of south Belfast after Belfast City Council announced it would ask contractors to remove a controversial loyalist located close to an electricity sub station. Photo: Rebecca Black

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice