Here are images of some of Northern Ireland's bonfires ready for 11th night celebrations

Tensions are continuing to smoulder around two controversial loyalist bonfires in Northern Ireland – Moygashel and Belfast – as time ticks down to when they are due to be lit.
A bonfire on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge
A bonfire on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge
A display of a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, ahead of events to mark the Twelfth July. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge
The Donegall Road area of south Belfast after Belfast City Council announced it would ask contractors to remove a controversial loyalist located close to an electricity sub station. Photo: Rebecca Black