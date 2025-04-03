'High value' daytime art heist in heart of Belfast sees two arrested

By Iain Gray
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 19:57 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 23:24 BST
The Lanyon Quay area of Belfast. Image: GoogleThe Lanyon Quay area of Belfast. Image: Google
The Lanyon Quay area of Belfast. Image: Google
A ‘high value’ art heist committed in broad daylight in the heart of Belfast has resulted in two men being charged with theft.

The piece of art was stolen from commercial premises in the Lanyon Quay area, beside the River Lagan in Belfast city centre, at around 4pm yesterday (2nd).

Police arrested two men matching the descriptions of the culprits a short time later on Ormeau Road, close to the scene of the crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI have said they seized a painting along with additional items linked to a theft from another premises.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with handling stolen goods and theft, and a 39-year-old man has been charged with theft.

Both of the men alleged to be involved in the art theft are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday (4th).

Said a PSNI spokesman: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice