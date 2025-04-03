'High value' daytime art heist in heart of Belfast sees two arrested
The piece of art was stolen from commercial premises in the Lanyon Quay area, beside the River Lagan in Belfast city centre, at around 4pm yesterday (2nd).
Police arrested two men matching the descriptions of the culprits a short time later on Ormeau Road, close to the scene of the crime.
The PSNI have said they seized a painting along with additional items linked to a theft from another premises.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with handling stolen goods and theft, and a 39-year-old man has been charged with theft.
Both of the men alleged to be involved in the art theft are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday (4th).
Said a PSNI spokesman: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”