Hijacking and burning of bus could be linked to 'protest against the NI Protocol'

Police are appealing for information following the hijacking of the bus in the Abbot Drive area of Newtownards this morning (1 November).

In a statement police say that around 6.30am, two masked and armed men boarded the bus and poured fuel over the vehicle before setting it alight.

The driver managed to get off the bus unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 444 of 01/11/21.

A report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Strangford MP Jim Shannon and DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have condemned those responsible for hi-jacking and burning a bus in Newtownards this morning.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said, “There was never any justification for masked gunmen on the streets of Northern Ireland and there never will be.

When I outlined DUP action on the Protocol at the start of September I indicated that action was needed within weeks. At that time the European Union was saying that fresh negotiations were impossible.

Since then the EU have agreed to table fresh proposals and serious negotiations have re-opened with the UK Government. No reasonable person could deny that this represents significant and positive progress. That progress was secured through political action and not violence.

Our focus should be on restoring Northern Ireland’s place fully within the UK internal market. If the EU refuses to agree to the restoration of Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic integrity then it will fall to the UK Government to meet its commitment in the NDNA agreement to do so through UK legislation.

That is the roadmap to securing removal of the Irish Sea border. Those engaging in thuggery only undermine these efforts and cement the Protocol more firmly in place.”

Mr Shannon said, “Hi-jacking and burning a bus achieves nothing other than putting the life of a driver at risk and damaging an important local service to the people of Newtownards. There is absolutely no justification or excuse for masked and armed men on our streets and it must be condemned without qualification.

I have been speaking to police locally about this incident and it is vital that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Earlier Strangford Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt condemned the hijacking of a bus in Newtownards, supposedly as a protest against the NI Protocol.

Mike Nesbitt MLA said: "There is absolutely no justification for the hijacking and destruction of a bus in the Abbot Drive area of Newtownards around 06:30 this morning.

“This advances no cause other than to terrorise a bus driver and inconvenience local people who rely on bus services to get their children to school and get into town to go to the shops.

“If this was meant to be some kind of protest against the NI Protocol then it is entirely counterproductive. Vandalism and wanton destruction can never be the way forward.

“My thoughts are with the bus driver who has clearly suffered a terrible and frightening ordeal, and I urge anyone who can help the police to catch the two men responsible to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 444 of 01/11/21.”

And Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon also has condemned those responsible for hijacking a bus in Newtownards this morning.

Minister Mallon said: “Today’s attack on Translink by two masked men is disgraceful. Two masked men forced their way on to a bus and set it alight. Thankfully no one was hurt in this incident but those responsible for this attack need to stop now.

“I utterly condemn this cowardly act. Our transport workers are frontline public workers who provide a critical community service, those who seek to instil fear into the lives of ordinary people are criminals and nothing else.

“My thoughts are with the bus driver who was subject to this attack. All bus drivers deserve to feel safe as they go about their job. These public servants, men and women, are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters. They transport our health workers to hospitals, all of us to and from work, children to school, they are a fundamental part of our society. They deserve to be safe and they deserve our respect and gratitude. The cowards who attacked it have done nothing more than attack their own community.