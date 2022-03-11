Historical Institutional Abuse: Apology prompts mixed emotions from survivors

The public apology to people who suffered abuse while in the care of children’s homes and other residential institutions comes five eyars after it was recommended by a public inquiry.

Five government ministers delivered apologies on behalf of the state in the Assembly Chamber at Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

This was followed by apologies by representatives of Catholic and Church of Ireland religious organisations, along with the charity Barnardo’s.

While the apology was welcomed by some survivors, others said that they could not accept it.

Margaret McGuckin, who leads the Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (SAVIA) organisation, said that while the apology was welcome there would be no “slaps on the back” for those delivering it following the years-long delays and lengthy campaigns required to secure it.

“The way we have been treated all these years has hurt and damaged us so much,” she said.

“The apology today was more than welcome but we had to demand, lobby and threaten with more legal action to get to this stage. It’s unbelievable so I will not slap them on the back and say well done.”

The apologywas recommended in 2017 by the chair of an inquiry into allegations of historic, institutional abuse in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995.

The inquiry, led by the retired judge Sir Anthony Hart, found that abuse was “widespread” after exploring allegations relating to 22 homes and institutions run by the state, religious orders and other organisations.

It was to be delivered by the First and Deputy First Ministers Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill, but the DUP’s decision to withdraw Mr Givan from his post in protest at the post-Brexit trading arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol meant the original plan could not proceed.

Instead, the ministers of education, finance, infrastructure, health and justice — Michelle McIlveen, Conor Murphy, Nichola Mallon, Robin Swann and Naomi Long respectively— stood up in the Assembly Chamber following a minute’s silence to deliver the state’s apology.

DUP education minister Michelle McIlveen said: “We did not ensure these homes were all free from hunger and cold, from mistreatment and abuse.

“It was the state’s responsibility to do that, and it failed you.”

She continued: “We neglected you, rejected you, we made you feel unwanted. It was not your fault. The state let you down.”

She added: “You were not believed. We are sorry that you were not believed. The State has listened to you and the State believes you.”

Alliance Party justice minister Naomi Long said: “Children suffered in the most vile and unimaginable ways; with life-changing and lifelong consequences for many of the victims.

SDLP infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said: “We hope that our clear and outright acknowledgement will bring some relief.

UUP health minister Robin Swann said: “What happened to each and every one of you was wrong. It should not have happened and it is critical that every possible step is taken to ensure that nothing like this happens to any other child in the care of the state — ever again.”

Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy said: “The apology we offer you is unconditional.”

Apologies were also delivered on behalf of the De La Salle, Sisters of Nazareth, Sisters of St Louis and the Good Shepherd Sisters Catholic religious orders, as well as Barnardo’s and the Anglican Irish Church Missions.

Peter Murdoch, a former resident of Nazareth Lodge Orphanage, addressed the media following the proceedings in the Assembly Chamber.

He said the apology came 30 years too late for him, and said he could not accept it.

He described being abused over five years, and said as a child he regarded the institution “like an SS camp”.

He said his brother Charles was also in the institution and suffered throughout his life with alcohol because of the experience. He died on December 1 2021.

Mr Murdoch said he has PTSD because of his experiences over the last 30 years.

“Why did they not apologise 30 years ago,” he asked.

“Thirty years ago, they hopefully would have meant it. In my personal opinion I can’t accept the apology but for anybody else it is completely up to them. My brother, if he was alive today, he would have cried.”

Alice Harper told the media she was there to represent her brother, who was abused in an institution run by the De La Salle religious order.

I want to say I cannot and I will not accept an apology from De La Salle,” she said.

“I will never accept their apology for what they did to our family.”

Jon McCourt, from the Survivors North West group, also criticised the apologies offered by institutions.

“If this was the best the church could offer by way of an apology, they failed miserably,” he said.

“There was no emotion, there was no ownership, there was qualification.”

Margaret McGuckin, meanwile, said she believes the apologies from the Stormont ministers was sincere but she also criticised those offered by the religious institutions.

“I believe the ministers were and they felt it, but as far as the religious orders and the others, they were forced into that situation and I would take that with a pinch of salt,” she said.