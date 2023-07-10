Action Fraud figures reveal that scammers conned consumers out of more than £15 million last year – an average loss of £2,372 per victim.

In Northern Ireland, figures show between April last year and this March, 105 people fell victim to this type of fraud, a 2% increase from the previous year.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock, Chairman of ScamwiseNI Partnership, said what seems like a bargain can turn into a scam.

“It’s natural for people to search for deals when it comes to booking their holiday trips, we all do it, but too often what can seem as a bargain

holiday, or a good deal online, is the start of a scam,” he said.

“These scams will not only leave people out of pocket, but also scupper their holiday plans. You may end up paying twice for flights or accommodation.”

Some of the scams reported include people paying partial deposits online for accommodation that doesn’t exist, or is a fake website for a genuine product.

Mr Pollock urged consumers to carry out thorough research on the company they are considering booking with.

“There are also some really straightforward things that will keep you right when booking a holiday,” he said.

“Don’t rely on just one website or review. If it’s a fake there’s a good chance others will write about their experience and some basic internet research will find it. Look for the logo, check to see if the company is a member of the Association of British Travel Agents (Abta) and, if you’re booking a flight, check to see it’s approved by Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing (Atol). If it is a recent website or new social media page be extra cautious.

“Never pay by bank transfer – the safest way to pay is by credit card and, where at all possible, avoid paying by bank transfer to someone you do not know or have not met in person. If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.