Holylands St Patrick’s Day parties causing concern but relatively trouble-free

Police reported around 5.30pm that there had be no arrests for anti-social behaviour and, despite the presence of a large number of people on the streets, the area remained relatively calm compared to the disorder of previous years.

Mid-afternoon on Thursday, the Queen’s University (QUB) public engagement team were on the streets, working with the PSNI and staff from Belfast City Council to monitor the behaviour of revellers.

In a message posted on Twitter, the team said: “The @QUBEngagement team are working in partnership with the @PoliceServiceNI and @belfastcc on the ground in the Holylands area today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our focus is student welfare and safety. Please celebrate responsibly, be safe and respect your neighbours.”

However, later in the afternoon an Ulster Unionist representative said the number of people gathering to drink in the street did not bode well for residents.

In a video message on Twitter, UUP assembly election candidate Stephen McCarthy expressed concerns, despite the visible police presence.

“I also recognised a few faces from the Community Engagement Teams from both universities, but undoubtedly, like previous years, there is a significant amount of people starting to congregate coming from across south Belfast and farther afield,” he said.

Police and community workers observe the Holylands area in south Belfast, on St Patrick's Day on Thursday. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Mr McCarthy added: “There are minibuses arriving, people climbing off them with drink in their hands and there are people walking down towards the Holyland drinking in the street.

“Despite political representatives across the political spectrum this year trying to urge people not to come to the Holyland, not to be partying in the street and to be considerate to the fact that it is a residential area, and it is home to a community that does not appreciate this [behaviour].”

Ahead of St Patrick’s Day, South Belfast MP Claire Hanna urged revellers not to create a “nightmare for local residents,” and said: “Go out, celebrate with friends, but stay away from the Holylands this week.”

Holylands resident Brid Ruddy posted a video on social media of a local community initiative – including a display of Irish dancing – to create a more positive atmosphere in the Holyland area on Thursday, along with the message: “Another glimpse of the wonderful festival run by Holyland residents and Forward South today in the Holyland. It contrasts with widespread anti-social behaviour that resulted in three landlords having to clear houses today. Drunken yobbery continues. But residents did us proud!”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.