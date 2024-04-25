'Home-made cannabis retro sweets' found after suspect tries to flee police on electric scooter
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in North Down and Ards made the announcement on their Facebook page.
They said when out on a mobile night-time patrol, officers “had their upcoming marathon training put to the test when apprehending a male who made efforts to make off from police whilst on an electric scooter”.
They added: “Once detained it became clear why he was so keen to make off… [we found] cannabis and seemingly home-made cannabis-infused retro sweets.
"This would indicate that these drugs were bound for a more youth-orientated market.
“The male was subsequently arrested for possession of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply. The PPS will be informed in due course.”