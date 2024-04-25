'Home-made cannabis retro sweets' found after suspect tries to flee police on electric scooter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in North Down and Ards made the announcement on their Facebook page.

They said when out on a mobile night-time patrol, officers “had their upcoming marathon training put to the test when apprehending a male who made efforts to make off from police whilst on an electric scooter”.

They added: “Once detained it became clear why he was so keen to make off… [we found] cannabis and seemingly home-made cannabis-infused retro sweets.

The sweets found by the police

"This would indicate that these drugs were bound for a more youth-orientated market.