'Home-made cannabis retro sweets' found after suspect tries to flee police on electric scooter

The PSNI have seized a bunch of “seemingly home-made cannabis-infused retro sweets”.
By Adam Kula
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 12:04 BST
Police in North Down and Ards made the announcement on their Facebook page.

They said when out on a mobile night-time patrol, officers “had their upcoming marathon training put to the test when apprehending a male who made efforts to make off from police whilst on an electric scooter”.

They added: “Once detained it became clear why he was so keen to make off… [we found] cannabis and seemingly home-made cannabis-infused retro sweets.

The sweets found by the police

"This would indicate that these drugs were bound for a more youth-orientated market.

“The male was subsequently arrested for possession of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply. The PPS will be informed in due course.”