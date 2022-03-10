Home of ‘elderly’ woman ransacked and cash stolen in burglary - PSNI appeal for information

According to a report from the PSNI. detectives in Newry are appealing for information following a burglary of a property in the Sandy Road area of the city yesterday evening (Wednesday 9th March).

They say the incident happened at approximately 10.45pm, and police received a report that the homeowner who is aged in their 70s, returned home to find the back door had been prised open, the house had been ransacked and a sum of cash had been taken.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1833 of 09/03/22.

An elderly woman

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.