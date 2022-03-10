Home of ‘elderly’ woman ransacked and cash stolen in burglary - PSNI appeal for information

Police are appeling for information after the home of an elderlty woman was ransacked and cash stolen last night.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:54 pm

According to a report from the PSNI. detectives in Newry are appealing for information following a burglary of a property in the Sandy Road area of the city yesterday evening (Wednesday 9th March).

They say the incident happened at approximately 10.45pm, and police received a report that the homeowner who is aged in their 70s, returned home to find the back door had been prised open, the house had been ransacked and a sum of cash had been taken.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1833 of 09/03/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/