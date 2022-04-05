Home of woman in 80s burgled twice in as many days | ‘appalling crimes and will cause real shock to the local community’

The most recent burglary of the Bearnagh Drive house was in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, 5th April) when jewellery and money were reported stolen.

The previous day, the woman’s handbag containing a large sum of money, bank cards and gift vouchers were taken.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “These are appalling crimes and will cause real shock to the local community.

“This intruder made his way into this older woman’s home on Monday morning around 11am and made off with her handbag from her living room.

“Following this incident, the woman was sleeping in bed last night and an intruder has again gained entry to the house.

“The bedroom has been ransacked and jewellery stolen which is of great sentimental worth.

“There were no signs of forced entry to the house and this was reported around 8.15am today.

“We are doing all we can to locate the person or persons responsible and we’d appreciate the input of the local community who may be able to provide some information that could result in an arrest.

“The male suspect for the initial burglary (Monday) is described as being in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a blue jacket.

“He was seen getting into a small grey/silver car which was heading towards the Andersonstown Road.

“This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter who has been supporting her mother during this ordeal. Our investigation is underway and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or this man near the Bearnagh Drive area over recent days, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 240 05/04/22.”