Homeowner left shaken after disturbing masked and armed burglars in Ballymena last night - appeal

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
Police in Ballymena are appealing for information after receiving a report of a burglary at a residential property in the Shetland Gardens area just before 8.40pm.

Detective Inspector Gallagher said: "The homeowner disturbed the burglars, who made off from the scene; however the property was ransacked and a sum of cash stolen, before the windscreen of a vehicle parked at the home was smashed.

"Our enquiries have led us to establish that four or five masked men gained access to the property, one of whom may have been carrying a weapon. They chased the homeowner in the direction of Dalriada Walk before running towards Crebilly Road.

"We're thankful that the homeowner was unharmed, though shaken by his ordeal.

PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed these events, or a silver BMW being driven suspiciously in the area.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1478 30/09/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

