Homeowner left shaken after disturbing masked and armed burglars in Ballymena last night - appeal

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information after receiving a report of a burglary at a residential property in the Shetland Gardens area just before 8.40pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Gallagher said: "The homeowner disturbed the burglars, who made off from the scene; however the property was ransacked and a sum of cash stolen, before the windscreen of a vehicle parked at the home was smashed.

"Our enquiries have led us to establish that four or five masked men gained access to the property, one of whom may have been carrying a weapon. They chased the homeowner in the direction of Dalriada Walk before running towards Crebilly Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're thankful that the homeowner was unharmed, though shaken by his ordeal.

PSNI

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed these events, or a silver BMW being driven suspiciously in the area.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1478 30/09/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/