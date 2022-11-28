Homes evacuated after suspicious object found in the Cookstown area
A number of homes have been evacuated after a suspicious object was found in the Cookstown area.
By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
In a statement the PSNI say they are in attendance in the Drum Road area of Cookstown this afternoon, Monday, 28th November, following the discovery of a suspicious object.They say that a number of homes in the area have been evacuated.
The Drum Road has been closed between the Flo Road junction and the Corchoney Road junction.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.A further update will be provided in due course.