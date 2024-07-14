Homes evacuated during security alert in Springfield Road area of Belfast
A number of roads were also closed before the suspect device on in the Springfield Road area was declared a hoax.
The police operation began around 8am when the object was reported to have been placed outside a house.
Roads were reopened when the security alert ended shortly before 2pm.
A police spokesperson later said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax.”
They added: “It has since been taken away for further forensic examination.
“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 360 of 14/07/24."