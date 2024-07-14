Homes evacuated during security alert in Springfield Road area of Belfast

There was a security alert on the Springfield Road in Belfast on Sunday morning following the discovery of a suspicious object. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Several homes were evacuated in west Belfast on Sunday morning as police and explosives experts dealth with suspicious object.

A number of roads were also closed before the suspect device on in the Springfield Road area was declared a hoax.

The police operation began around 8am when the object was reported to have been placed outside a house.

Roads were reopened when the security alert ended shortly before 2pm.

A police spokesperson later said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax.”

They added: “It has since been taken away for further forensic examination.