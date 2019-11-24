Homes evacuated in NI security alert after 'suspicious device' left in area

Police are attending a security alert in the Violet Hill Avenue area of Newry this evening (Sunday 24th November).

Inspector Ryan Moore said: "It follows a report to police at approximately 3:45pm today of a suspicious object in the area.

PSNI

"A small number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place in the Violet Hill Avenue area, including at the junction of College Gardens.

"No main roads have been closed at this time.

“I want to thank the community for their patience as we work to make the area safe."