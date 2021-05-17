Homes evacuated overnight and streets closed after suspicious object found
Residents were evacuated from their homes during a security alert in west Belfast.
Police attended a security alert at Falcarragh Drive following a report of a suspicious object in the front garden of a house at around 11.30pm on Sunday 16th May.
A number of nearby homes were evacuated and streets closed whilst the object was examined.
It was later declared an elaborate hoax and local residents were allowed home at around 4am.
The object has been taken for further forensic tests.
Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2177 16/05/21. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.