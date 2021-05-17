Homes evacuated overnight and streets closed after suspicious object found

Police attended a security alert at Falcarragh Drive following a report of a suspicious object in the front garden of a house at around 11.30pm on Sunday 16th May.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 2177 16/05/21. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.