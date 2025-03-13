Honey thief stole £1,000 worth in two raids on city centre store

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A Belfast man who stole £1,000 worth of honey from a city centre health store has been jailed for six months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Wilson raided Holland & Barrett twice for nectar-based products to fund his “horrific” drug addiction, a judge was told.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to carrying out the thefts from the retailer’s Ann Street shop on December 11 and 16 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Wilson, of Marchioness Street, was initially detained in connection with unrelated offences.

But while in custody he made unsolicited comments about the price of honey.

Police then checked the store’s CCTV footage and identified the defendant taking quantities of Manuka honey valued at £600 and £400.

It was disclosed that Wilson has amassed nearly 150 previous convictions on a criminal record which runs to 19 pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What was he going to do with £1,000 worth of honey?” District Judge Anne Marshall asked.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna confirmed Wilson intended to sell the products to buy drugs. “He has horrific addiction difficulties, had a relapse and just seemed to be oblivious to anything except how he fed that habit,” the lawyer submitted.

Mrs Marshall accepted Wilson had been “extremely helpful” to police.

“The best I can do in light of your 149 previous convictions is six months immediate custody,” the judge told him.