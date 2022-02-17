Hotel guest pulled member of staff’s hair after being refused bar service

Laganside Courts

Patrick McEvoy was also fined a further £300 for three assaults committed at Jurys Inn in Belfast city centre.

The 42-year-old, of Crossan Road in Mayobridge, Co Down, is “absolutely appalled” by his behaviour, a defence lawyer said.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became abusive on December 9 last year after being refused a drink in the hotel’s bar due to his level of intoxication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of staff asked McEvoy to either return to his room or leave the property located on Fisherwick Place.

Describing efforts to remove him, a prosecution lawyer said: “He pulled the hair of a female staff member and grabbed her leg.”

McEvoy admitted three counts of common assault.

His solicitor, Gerard Trainor, told the court his client’s actions had been fuelled by too much alcohol.

“He has viewed the CCTV and he’s absolutely appalled by his behaviour,” Mr Trainor said.

“He is particularly ashamed of the fact the video shows him pulling, albeit briefly, a woman’s hair at the door.”

Ordering McEvoy to pay the compensation for the hair pull, and imposing £100 fines for each common assault, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay explained that his guilty plea and previous clear record “saved” him from a heavier sentence.