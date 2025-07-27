House and van destroyed in suspected arson attack in Limavady

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

​A house and a van have been completely destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Limavady.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the fire at a house on Seacoast Road in the early hours of Sunday. The fire was reported to police shortly after 2am and at this time it is believed that a van, which was parked at the property, was set alight with the fire then spreading to the house.

Fortunately, no-one was in the house at the time of the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries, however, the house and van have been completely destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad