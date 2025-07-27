House and van destroyed in suspected arson attack in Limavady

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 14:14 BST
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
​A house and a van have been completely destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Limavady.

Police are appealing for information following the fire at a house on Seacoast Road in the early hours of Sunday. The fire was reported to police shortly after 2am and at this time it is believed that a van, which was parked at the property, was set alight with the fire then spreading to the house.

Fortunately, no-one was in the house at the time of the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries, however, the house and van have been completely destroyed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say the incident is being treated as arson and have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 179 27/07/25. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice