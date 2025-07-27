House and van destroyed in suspected arson attack in Limavady
Police are appealing for information following the fire at a house on Seacoast Road in the early hours of Sunday. The fire was reported to police shortly after 2am and at this time it is believed that a van, which was parked at the property, was set alight with the fire then spreading to the house.
Fortunately, no-one was in the house at the time of the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries, however, the house and van have been completely destroyed.
Police say the incident is being treated as arson and have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 179 27/07/25. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/