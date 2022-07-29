House damaged in suspected arson

The house, in the Lissara Close area of Crossgar, sustained substantial damage in the fire yesterday morning.

PSNI Sergeant Sprott, speaking yesterday morning, said the suspect was in custody

“Shortly after 2.30am, police along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene,” the officer explained.

The scene at Lissara Close area of Crossgar, Co. Down, where a fire took place at a house in the early hours of Thursday morning. A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze, however substantial damage has been caused to the property, which was not occupied at the time.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, he remains in police custody at this time.”

Sgt Sprott added: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and I would urge anyone who may have any information or CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 139 of 28/07/22.”