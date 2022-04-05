Householder escapes injury after shot fired at NI property

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “We received a report just after 9.30pm, that the home owner had heard a loud bang and checked their front door to find a small hole below the glass panel of it and a suspected bullet fragment found.

"Thankfully the male occupant, who was at home at the time, was uninjured.

“One man was observed running away from the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our investigation is underway and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1793 04/04/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org