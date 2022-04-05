Householder escapes injury after shot fired at NI property
Detectives in West Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a shot fired at a property in the Shaws Park area last night, Monday April 4th.
Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “We received a report just after 9.30pm, that the home owner had heard a loud bang and checked their front door to find a small hole below the glass panel of it and a suspected bullet fragment found.
"Thankfully the male occupant, who was at home at the time, was uninjured.
“One man was observed running away from the property.
“Our investigation is underway and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1793 04/04/22.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org