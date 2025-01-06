Householder interrupts burglar in the act at home off Belfast's Malone Road say police
The incident happened in the Marlborough Park South area, between the Malone Road and Lisburn Road, this morning.
The PSNI said: “We received a report that a resident had disturbed a burglary in progress at around 3am this morning, Monday 6th January.
"At this stage, a number of small items have been noted to be missing. Understandably, the family have been left very upset by the intrusion into their home but we're thankful that no-one was injured.
"The suspect is described as a man wearing a black puffer jacket aged in his 50s and approximately 5ft 5in in height. He may have been travelling on a mountain bike.
"Our investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area , or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 100 of 06/01/25.
"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”