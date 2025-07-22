'How low can you go?' Police hunting culprit who smashed up graves in Ballymena

A call has been made for CCTV to be installed at a Co Antrim cemetery after graves there were smashed up.

​The attack was condemned by DUP councillor Reuben Glover, who said “words can’t describe” how “low” it is to target graves.

The PSNI are hunting the culprit, thought to be in his teens, and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

The incident happened shortly before 1.45pm at the graveyard on the Cushendall Road, in the north of Ballymena.

An image of the Cushendall Road entrance to the cemetery

The police said “headstones had been smashed”.

Whilst their enquiries are still going on, “there is nothing to suggest at this stage that there was any racial or sectarian motive”.

A PSNI statement said that “it was reported that a teenage male had entered the area to carry out this appalling act of criminal damage, before running off down the Cushendall Road”.

It shows “a total lack of respect, and is very upsetting for grieving loved ones when a graveyard is meant to be a place for quiet reflection to pay respects”.

The young male is believed to have been wearing a white coat and to have black hair.

Councillor Glover told the News Letter he believes two graves were affected, that the attack was random, and that a glass dome for holding flowers was broken.

His own parents are interred at the cemetery, and he said: “It’s just appalling. Words can’t describe how low somebody can go in just getting into a graveyard to smash up a grave.

"It’s meant to be a place of peace and tranquillity. It’s just beyond words.”

He expects ideas to be brought before councillors now for increasing security of graveyards, and personally thinks that “cameras would be a good idea” at each entrance.

The PSNI said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would ask those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have information that would help our investigation, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 806 21/07/25.”