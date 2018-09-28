Human excrement hurled at PSNI

Police on patrol in Northern Ireland were targeted by an unidentified individual who hurled human excrement at a vehicle they were travelling in.

The incident occurred in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

WARNING: graphic image contained below.

The PSNI posted a photograph on social media of the vehicle which has been clearly struck by excrement.

Whilst attempting to make light of what happened, the PSNI did however point out how such incidents can impede their focus on crime affecting the local community.

"These youths need to think about what service they want: 'sorry we can’t deal with the people robbing your granny because people are throwing faeces everywhere'," said the PSNI.

"You thought you had a **** day?."

"Spare a thought for LPT3 who got actual human excrement thrown at them in the Creggan. I mean - what’s going on?

"I’m trying to think of what youth picked all that stuff up and threw it. What did the parents say? 'Hey Fred, you’re smelling a bit funky, were you out excavating crap from the sewer again? Go have a bath'. The mind boggles," the PSNI added.