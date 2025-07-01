Human leg found on Scotland beach 'belongs to Co Down body' - no foul play suspected

Police and emergency services on Millisle beach, Co Down, on May 21 after a body was found. Pic: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

A human leg which was discovered on a beach in Scotland two weeks ago is understood to relate to a body found in a coastal part of Northern Ireland in May.

The limb was found on Prestwick beach, South Ayrshire, on June 10, prompting Police Scotland to launch an investigation.

The force has now said the remains are those of “a missing person from outside of Scotland”.

The PSNI has also said the remains of a man whose body was found in Millisle, County Down, have been identified.

Police and emergency services at Millisle beach on May 21 after a body was found. Pic: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Glasgow Live reported the Prestwick beach discovery is understood to be linked to the body found in Northern Ireland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday June 10, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick beach in Ayrshire.

“The remains have now been identified as those of a missing person from outside of Scotland.

“The relevant police service has been informed.”

The PSNI said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The police force said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that the body found in the Donaghadee Road area of Millisle on May 21 has been identified.

“The remains were determined to be male and police are engaging with the family of the deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police do not currently believe the deceased person is from Northern Ireland.