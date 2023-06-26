News you can trust since 1737
Human remains found in Ballymena confirmed by police as those of Chloe Mitchell

​Police have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Chloe Mitchell.
By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:32 BST- 2 min read

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in the Co Antrim town.

A huge search operation took place following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on June 11.

Undated family handout photo issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of Chloe Mitchell. Photo: Family Handout/PA WireUndated family handout photo issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of Chloe Mitchell. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire
Undated family handout photo issued by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of Chloe Mitchell. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast earlier this month.

Two men have appeared in court on charges connected to the death of Ms Mitchell.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder while Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender.

Chloe was the youngest of five children – she has two older sisters and two older brothers.

Her sister Nadine paid tribute to her sibling, saying she was her best friend.

“Now you are my special angel,” she wrote in a social media post.

“No matter what, our bond will still never ever be broken. You’re safe now in the arms of the angels. I love you and will never stop loving you.”

At a vigil for Chloe in King George’s Park, Ballymena, her brother Phillip thanked the police and wider community for their help and support for his sister.

He said: “I would also like to thank the rescue service for everything they have done to help my wee sister and I would also like to thank the police, the forensics, the CID for everything they have done and are still doing for my wee sister.

“I would like to say thank you to anyone who left flowers for Chloe down at the wee garden, I’m sure most of you have seen today.

“Mainly, I would like to thank just the whole Ballymena community and further afield for everything they have done it is really much appreciated. And from my mum and dad, well, what can I say?”

Pink and white balloons were released in remembrance of Chloe and a book of condolence was signed by hundreds who attended.