Hundreds of police files to be reviewed ahead of Katie Simpson inquest

Hundreds of police files are set to be examined for potential disclosure in an inquest investigating the death of show jumper Katie Simpson .

A pre-inquest review on Tuesday heard there are 352 files, with between 25,000 to 29,000 pages including 44 police reports, 77 transmission files, a list of 165 exhibits, 237 statements and 53 interview files.

Ms Simpson, 21, who was from Tynan, Co Armagh , died in Altnagelvin hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August 3 2020.

Police originally thought she had taken her own life.

It was not until the following year that Jonathan Creswell , the partner of Ms Simpson's sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The trial of Creswell, 36, for the murder of Ms Simpson ended in April last year following his sudden death.

Ms Simpson's death is now to be examined at an inquest by coroner Joe McCrisken.

At the latest preliminary hearing, Mark Robinson , a barrister for the PSNI, said "significant work has been undertaken" on disclosure and also in terms of liaising with the Public Prosecution Service and the office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) over potential overlap.

Members of her family remotely attended the pre-inquest review hearing which took place at Laganside Courthouse on Tuesday.

A lawyer was also present in court to represent Creswell's next of kin.

The sitting heard that there are three ongoing investigations which may have potential relevance to the inquest.

Counsel for the coroner Laura King added that one of those investigations includes allegations which might amount to criminal wrongdoing.

"It's therefore suggested that what we might do is PONI can continue to prepare the material and keep under review the ongoing investigations because at the moment they are unable to provide a timeline in that regard, but what we can do is review the implications of any ongoing criminal investigation before disseminating the material when its' preparation is at a more advanced stage," she said.

Meanwhile, it was indicated that Ms Simpson's mobile phone would not be returned to her family at this stage.

Ms King said her next of kin previously indicated that they wished to receive the phone because it was of some sentimental value to them.

"The PSNI were asked to consider their position, and have communicated that they consider that at this stage the phone should remain in their custody to preserve it in case any further examination becomes necessary, and that's a position that your team agrees with," she told Mr McCrisken.