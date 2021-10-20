Hutchings solicitor: Give us Dennis’ Law

“This should be known as Dennis’ Law as it is the cause that he fought and died for,” said Philip Barden, who was with the veteran shortly before he passed away on Monday.

Mr Hutchings died while on trial here, accused of attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham, who was killed when an Army patrol opened fire at him as he ran away from them in Benburb, south Tyrone, in 1974.

Unionist leaders Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister writing in the News Letter today all question the decision of the PPS to prosecute Mr Hutchings.

Former Life Guards Regiment soldier Dennis Hutchings pictured outside Belfast Crown Court. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sir Jeffrey said: “Whilst Dennis had recently contracted Covid-19, there were already questions about why an 80-year-old man with kidney disease, heart failure and fluid on the lung was standing trial in a case which had already been previously investigated.”

Mr Beattie said: “The entire legacy process has been a succession of mistakes and poor decisions which have culminated in the death of a British Army veteran, Dennis Hutchings.”

Mr Allister commented: “Dennis Hutchings was dragged from his home in Cornwall while clearly not a well man in a witch hunt.”