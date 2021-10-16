Ian Paisley leads the Northern Ireland tributes to murdered MP David Amess

The late Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed to death, on Friday in his Esses constituency was a married father-of-five

Ian Paisley describes how he “instantly hit it off” with the slain MP Sir David Amess in a touching tribute in today’s Saturday News Letter.

The DUP man is amongst a host of leading figures from across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland to have paid tribute following the Conservative MP’s killing yesterday afternoon.

Sir David, a 69-year-old married man with five children, died after he was stabbed multiple times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Paisley, MP for North Antrim, writing in today’s News Letter, says: “The murder of Sir David ought to be the sounding of the whistle on abuse of politicians. David had just published his book on being an MP. My colleague Carla Lockhart (herself no stranger to abuse) helped him launch it"

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday yesterday and remained in custody last night.

The investigation is being led by counter-terror police.

Mr Paisley, MP for North Antrim, writing in today’s News Letter, says: “One in five members of parliament have reported incidents of attack. Many of us have to take special security measures - not just in Northern Ireland because of republicanism — but across in England too. Because we dare to be a voice for the people who send us to parliament. The murder of Sir David ought to be the sounding of the whistle on that abuse.

“David was a goliath of a parliamentarian. He had just published his book on being an MP.

“My colleague Carla Lockhart (herself no stranger to abuse) and I had the privilege of recently joining David to help him launch his book.

“Why did he choose two Ulster MPs? Because David was a great loyal man to the kingdom.”

Northern Ireland’s First and Deputy First Ministers were also amongst those who paid tribute following the death of Sir David Amess.

First Minister Paul Givan described a “brutal attack on a man with a distinguished history of public service”.

“The repercussions will resonate with us all,” he said.

“But, more than this, Sir David was a husband, father and colleague – and it is those closest to him who will feel this loss most profoundly. My immediate thoughts are with Sir David’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I was deeply shocked to learn of the death of David Amess in the most tragic of circumstances. No public representative should face attack when carrying out their duties on behalf of their constituents.

“My thoughts and prayers, first and foremost, are with David’s family and friends at this awful time.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson conveyed his condolences to Sir David’s family and friends.

“Our prayers are with those closest to David. This is shocking and horrendous,” he said.

“Sir David Amess has been a long-standing friend to me personally but also to the Union. More than many in Westminster, he took a keen interest in Northern Ireland and its people. He always wanted to see the country moving forward. Such a brutal attack must be condemned and is a reminder of the dangers which still face people in public office.”

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described the death as “shocking beyond words”.

“He left home this morning to meet constituents and do his best for his local community. To suffer a brutal attack like this in the line of public service is absolutely horrendous,” he said.

“Politicians make themselves accessible to the public to provide support and improve their lives. No one believes that they’ll be attacked in that effort. Political leaders will be united across party lines today following this terrible news. My thoughts are with David’s family, friends and colleagues at such a difficult time.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was heart-breaking news.

“The tributes being paid to him from across all political parties demonstrate a huge level of respect for a thoroughly decent, hard-working constituency MP,” he said. “It’s an absolute tragedy that he lost his life doing the job he loved while serving his constituents.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the killing had “shocked the nation” and said the MP would be remembered in prayer.

• See the Saturday weekend edition of the News Letter

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry