He was last seen on the Falls Road near it’s junction with the Donegal Road at around 8.50pm on Wednesday 21 September.Ian is 5’9 tall, of slim build, has short grey hair, was clean shaven, and was wearing a baseball cap, dark blue and grey tracksuit with black shoes.Police have asked anyone has seen him or knows his location to call them on 101 quoting 1577-14/10/22.