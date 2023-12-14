ICRIR: legacy body's pledge to follow European Convention of Human Rights

The new information recovery body set up help ‘draw a line’ under the Troubles will adhere to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), its chief commissioner has said.

ICRIR chief commissioner Sir Declan Morgan. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

At the first board meeting of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), Sir Declan Morgan also stressed the need to “put the traumas experienced by victims and family members at the forefront of the Commission’s work”.

When the formation of the new body was announced, the UK Government said it is “being set up to provide information to families, victims and survivors of Troubles-related deaths and serious injury, and to work towards reconciliation for all parties”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Thursday’s board meeting, the commission said that in addition to following the ECHR, it will “respect for the principles of the 1998 Belfast Good Friday Agreement,” and “focus on providing useful information to those affected by the Troubles”.

It was reported in the national media last week that several Conservative MPs are making a renewed push for the UK to leave the ECHR – particularly as such a move would allow for a much harsher crackdown on illegal immigration.

Sir Declan said: “We have a duty to find answers to the many unanswered questions that so many people have about the troubles and to gain their trust. And we must undertake this recognising the importance of a trauma-informed approach.”