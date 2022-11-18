PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/9/99: RUC patrol in Belfast. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

In particular Sir Hugh Orde suggested that to improve "diversity" among the ranks, there is a need for “radical action” akin to the Patten reforms – reforms which included enforced 50-50 recruitment.

Responding, DUP MP Sammy Wilson savaged Sir Hugh's remarks, saying the idea of diversity quotas is “nonsense”.

The Patten Report of 1999 led to the dissolution of the RUC and its replacement with the PSNI in 2001.

Sir Hugh Orde took over as chief constable of the new force in 2002 from caretaker acting boss Colin Cramphorn, and was in charge of enacting the Patten reforms until he left the top post in 2009.

He delivered a speech in memory of ex-SDLP leader John Hume on Thursday night at the Ulster University campus in Belfast.

And while much of the coverage of his speech focussed on Sir Hugh's criticism of how Brexit was handled, its content was largely about the RUC/PSNI reforms.

Sir Hugh said the Patten report "had stood the test of time" and is "an excellent policing model that has far wider application".

Among the major Patten recommendations were:

Creating a civilian policing board to oversee the PSNI (which has led to convicted IRA members like Gerry Kelly and Martina Anderson supervising the work of the police);

Creating a Police Ombudsman (whose office has come in for heavy flak from unionists and supporters of the police in recent years for its retrospective criticism of decades-old RUC actions as the force struggled to contain the bloodbath of the Troubles);

Ensuring that one Catholic was hired for every one new Protestant recruit.

SO WHAT DID SIR HUGH SAY?

Sir Hugh told his audience: "Since I retired from policing in 2016, I have travelled to many countries... some on the cusp of moving from an armed struggle towards a difficult peace.

"When I travelled, I always took two copies of the Patten report, one for me and one to leave behind."

He wondered whether "the time has come for a proper enquiry into policing" across the UK, saying that if one does get off the ground, "it would draw a lot from the Patten Report".

He added: "Looking at UK policing, it is right to say huge efforts have been made over the years to broaden out the diversity of the service. But they have not been successful.

"The fundamental difference in the context of NI was the legal underpinning of the process over a maximum of a 10-year process.

"There has been the odd reference to running a similar system in the UK now and then, but it has never gained traction.

"I wonder if now is the time for a serious national debate on this…

"The serial failure to date across the country will continue in my judgement unless something radical is done and this may fit the bill".

Official figures show that, as of 2020, whilst 86% of the general population were “white”, 92.7% of police in England and Wales were “white”.

SAMMY WILSON RESPONDS:

Mr Wilson told the News Letter: "That's the kind of talk you expect from a woke policeman, who wants to jump on all the woke ideas about how you have diversity in the police force and everything else.

"I'd just love to see the reaction of the public and politicians in London and in England if you were to say 'now let us discriminate against white people applying to the police in favour of coloured people'.

"And what about the different ethnic groups there are in England. Do you then have to have proportions for them?

"This is just nonsense.

“Most people, as far as I can see, are only interested in policemen and women who are capable of doing their job.

"All I hear from people is: we want police to do their job, catch criminals.

"And if Hugh Orde were really concerned with policing, that’s what he should be looking at; how do you ensure the police are not chasing people because of things they said on social media [or] the views that they hold, but that they’re chasing after criminals.”

As for Sir Hugh’s call for Patten to be emulated elsewhere, he said: "Patten caused huge unhappiness in Northern Ireland.

"Patten besmirched the RUC… the reforms almost backed up Sinn Fein’s narrative that the RUC were bad and had to be done away with.

"For many who served bravely, they feel they were betrayed by Patten.”

