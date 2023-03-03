'If there’s collaboration between republican and loyalist gangs, detectives will get to the bottom of it': PFNI

PFNI chairman Liam Kelly said he is confident that if criminal gangs, who might call themselves republican or loyalist, have collaborated in the attack on DCI John Caldwell, then detectives will establish the full facts.

DCI Caldwell was shot several times after being confronted by two gunmen following a youth football coaching session at the Youth Sport Omagh centre on February 22.

Earlier this week, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told the policing board it is his belief that the dissident republican New IRA carried out the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell at a press conference in Lurgan PSNI station earlier this year

However, Sinn Fein board member Gerry Kelly said the police assessment was a "bit confusing" as there had been reports of arrests in unionist/loyalist areas, as well as from within the nationalist/republican community.

Mr McEwan said: "We know there is speculation about the motivation behind the shooting incident because of the community background of some of the people who have been arrested.

"We are very clear that this is still assessed as being an attack carried out by the New IRA and that is where the primary focus of the investigation is."

Speaking to the News Letter on Friday, the PFNI chairman said: “Irrespective of whoever planned and carried out this heinous attack on DCI Caldwell, it’s important to give investigators the room to do their job.

"If there’s some sort of collusion or collaboration between republican and loyalist gangs, I’m confident detectives will get to the bottom of it.

"These groups are only interested in the profit margin in their criminal enterprises and use labels when it’s convenient.”

Liam Kelly added: “What I’m interested in is catching the gunmen and associates who planned and carried out this cowardly ambush on our colleague.

"To that end, I would echo the appeal for the maximum co-operation possible from the public.”

A number of people have been arrested and released without charge. Three people were still being questioned on Friday night.

Major Investigation Team detectives are asking witnesses or those with information to call 101.

