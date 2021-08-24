Ill-gotten cash from Northern Irish gangsters being handed to charities

It basically means that organisations working for the betterment of their communities will get their hands on the ill-gotten gains of serious gangsters, drug dealers and criminal suspects, whose goods or cash were seized.

The scheme opens to applications today.

The department has made £400,000 available to charities and volunteers, with single grants being capped at £12,000.

PSNI

Applicants “must clearly demonstrate how they will prevent crime or reduce the fear of crime and directly benefit victims, communities or the environment”.

The closing is Monday September 13, 2021, at 5pm.

For more details, see here: www.justice-ni.gov.uk/publications/assets-recovery-community-scheme-202122-guidance-notes-and-application-form

