Illegal dumping: Muir sees ‘merit’ in public inquiry into illegal Mobuoy dumping site
Mr Muir told MLAs that the cost of fixing environmental damage caused at the Londonderry site could reach £700 million.
Two men were jailed last week for their roles in one of Europe's largest illegal dumps.
Paul Doherty , 67, of Culmore Road, Londonderry , admitted seven charges between 2007 and 2013 relating to the contaminated Mobuoy dump at Campsie, outside Derry, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Co-defendant Gerard Farmer , 56, of Westlake in Derry, pleaded guilty to three charges between 2011 and 2013 and was jailed for 21 months.
Mr Muir told the Northern Ireland Assembly he shared public concern over the "appalling situation" in Mobuoy and said he had approved the launch of a consultation on the draft remediation strategy.
He said: "Safeguarding public health, ensuring safe drinking water and reducing the environmental impact of the Mobuoy site is of paramount importance to me."
He added: "There is no quick fix but I am committed to continuing to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to protect water quality and the environment during these processes."
He said to date he had been advised that there had been no adverse impact on the safety of drinking water being supplied from the River Faughan.
SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said his party would support the remediation measures.
He said: "While focusing on the future we cannot just forget the past, how an environmental crime on an industrial scale was allowed to happen.
"This could cost the public and public services hundreds of millions of pounds to put right.
"Will the minister seek support from his Executive colleagues for a public inquiry into this scandal?"
Mr Muir responded: "This was an abhorrent crime on an industrial scale.
"I do believe there is merit for a public inquiry so I will be taking a paper to my Executive colleagues in regards to this.
"But the cost associated with the site is likely to be significant. This could cost up to £700 million to remediate this site.
"I will be looking to the UK Government, not just in terms of financial support in terms of any future public inquiry but also in terms of the remediation of the site.
"These are significant costs for us as an Executive to bear."
He said he would be engaging with Foyle MLAs and representatives from Derry and Strabane Council over the site.
Mr Muir added: "It is important we look to the past and understand lessons to be learned, but it is also important we look to the future and have remediation of this site."