PICTURES: Funeral service for Patricia Cardy whose 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was cruelly murdered by Robert Black

PACEMAKER BELFAST 03/03/2022 Andy Cardy (Husband) carries the coffin with family and Friends during Patricia Cardy â€TMs Funeral at Hillsborough Elim Church on Thursday. Patricia Cardy, whose daughter Jennifer was murdered by the serial killer Robert Black, has passed away peacefully in hospital. She was 73. The Ballinderry woman, who had been battling ill health for some time, had been lovingly cared for at their Co Antrim home, by her husband Andy. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press