Patricia Cardy leaves Laganside Court after Robert Black is convicted of her daughter Jennifer's muder in 2011. Pic by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PICTURES: Funeral service for Patricia Cardy whose 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was cruelly murdered by Robert Black

The funeral service has taken place for Patricia Cardy, mother of schoolgirl Jennifer, one of the young victims of serial killer Robert Black.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:10 pm

Patricia, who died peacefully in hospital on Friday at the age of 73, was a mother of four as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother.

1.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 03/03/2022 Family Friends during the funeral for Patricia Cardy at Hillsborough Elim Church on Thursday. Patricia Cardy, whose daughter Jennifer was murdered by the serial killer Robert Black, has passed away peacefully in hospital. She was 73. The Ballinderry woman, who had been battling ill health for some time, had been lovingly cared for at their Co Antrim home, by her husband Andy. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

2.

3.

4.

