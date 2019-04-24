IN PICTURES: Mourners at the funeral of Lyra McKee
Politicians, community leaders and friends and relatives of murder journalist Lyra McKee have attended the 29 year-old's funeral in Belfast.
Here is a selection of images.
1. Lyra McKee funeral
Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
Presseye
other
2. Lyra McKee funeral
Tnaiste, Simon Coveney.
Presseye
other
3. Lyra McKee funeral
Former U.U.P. leader, Mike Nesbitt.
Presseye
other
4. Lyra McKee funeral
Taoiseach Enda Varadkar.
Presseye
other
View more