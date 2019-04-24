Lyra McKee.

IN PICTURES: Mourners at the funeral of Lyra McKee

Politicians, community leaders and friends and relatives of murder journalist Lyra McKee have attended the 29 year-old's funeral in Belfast.

Here is a selection of images.

Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

1. Lyra McKee funeral

Presseye
Tnaiste, Simon Coveney.

2. Lyra McKee funeral

Presseye
Former U.U.P. leader, Mike Nesbitt.

3. Lyra McKee funeral

Presseye
Taoiseach Enda Varadkar.

4. Lyra McKee funeral

Presseye
