The event took place on the 50th anniversary of the murder of five Orangemen in Tullyvallen Orange Hall, the biggest single loss of life suffered by the order during the Troubles.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said all the members who lost their lives should never be forgotten.

They were joined by the Officers of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge as well as a large number of visiting Brethren and Sisters, and members of the local community.

A religious service was conducted by Wor. Bro. Rev. Nigel Reid.

Those murdered on 1st September 1975 were -

Bro, James McKee JP, Worshipful Master (Aged 73)

Bro. Ronnie McKee (Aged 40)

Bro. John Johnston, Chaplain (Aged 80)

Bro. Nevin McConnell, Secretary (Aged 48)

Bro. William Herron (Aged 68)

Just two weeks earlier on 15th August 1975, lodge member Bro. William Meaklim (Aged 28) had been murdered.

A seventh member of LOL 630, Bro. Joseph McCullough (Aged 56) was murdered on 25th February 1976.

1 . On Monday evening, the members of Tullyvallen Guiding Star Temperance LOL 630 gathered to remember their former members who were murdered in their Orange Hall exactly 50 years ago, on 1st September 1975 by the Provisional IRA. Photo: Graham Baalham Curry Photo Sales

